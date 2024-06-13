Ocala woman arrested after deadly DUI crash, police say

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman was arrested after police said she caused a deadly DUI crash.

Police said the multiple-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Pine Avenue and NW 20th Street.

Investigators said Tiara Kirkland, 44, was driving southbound on North Pine Avenue when she turned into the path of two northbound drivers.

Police said one of the drivers struck Kirkland’s car and overturned multiple times before striking three parked cars in a nearby parking lot.

A passenger of the car was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Kirkland showed signs of impairment and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

According to a report, her breath samples read .191 and .186, and blood samples were taken for further analysis.

Police said they arrested Kirkland for DUI manslaughter, and she was taken to the Marion County Jail.

