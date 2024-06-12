Police: 17-year-old charged with DUI crash at 120 mph that killed Ocala husband and wife

OCALA, Fla. — A teenager is now facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a husband and wife in Ocala.

It happened in February near Southeast 15th Street and 36th Avenue.

Officers say the 17-year-old was driving over 120 mph moments before the crash.

Police said his blood alcohol level was more than 2 times the legal limit.

The driver is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

