House fire may have been set by burglar covering their tracks, Orange City police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A fire that tore through an Orange City home Tuesday morning may have been set by a burglar trying to cover their tracks, investigators said.
A witness told Channel 9 the flames were shooting 20 feet into the air at the Hillsdale Avenue home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say the home is a total loss.
Related Headlines
Police in Orange City said the home owner was not home at the time.
Investigators suspect arson because it appears the fire was set in different locations inside the home.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
A neighbor told Channel 9 a camera at a nearby home may have caught video of the incident.
No one has been arrested, according to police.
Location of the fire and investigation:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}