Housing inventory on rise as prices stabilize, says Florida Realtors report

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida’s housing market in June and second-quarter 2024 reflected promising signs for would-be buyers.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A Florida Realtors report shows there are more new and acting home listings compared to a year ago, as well as a leveling out of median sales prices.

A release announcing the findings revealed single-family home inventory reached a 4.6-month supply and condo-townhouse inventory reached a 7.4-month supply for both June and the second-quarter — both of which are good data points for buyers looking for options.

Read: Police: Man who sexually battered woman at UCF Downtown after following her off Lynx bus arrested

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group