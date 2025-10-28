How to help the Red Cross support Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, the Red Cross is working swiftly to deliver life-saving assistance to communities across Jamaica.

Volunteers and relief teams are mobilized nationwide, providing aid to those affected by the powerful storm.

How the Red Cross Is Helping

Local Red Cross teams in Jamaica are on the ground assisting with early alerts, evacuations, and the setup of emergency shelters for vulnerable families displaced by the hurricane.

Relief supplies, including shelter materials, clean water, and medical equipment, have been pre-positioned and are ready for distribution to communities in need.

Damage and needs assessments will begin as soon as conditions allow, helping the Red Cross identify and prioritize the most critical areas for support.

The organization’s “Restoring Family Links” services will also be available after the storm to help reconnect families who have been separated.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has released funds from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund to strengthen early action, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination.

How You Can Help

Individuals wishing to support the response can donate in several ways:

Jamaica Red Cross: Donations can be made directly through the Jamaica Red Cross website to support local recovery and relief operations.

American Red Cross: Financial contributions made through the American Red Cross could be used to help fund emergency shelter, food, and aid distribution in Jamaica and other affected Caribbean nations.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC): The IFRC coordinates international humanitarian assistance and ensures aid reaches those who need it most.

American Friends of Jamaica: This organization also operates a Disaster Relief Fund dedicated to helping Jamaican communities recover from natural disasters.

Donations will help provide immediate relief, including emergency shelter, clean water, food, and medical aid, to families affected by Hurricane Melissa.

People in Florida are advised that local drives to gather supplies are not the best way to help due to the logistical challenges of moving supplies into disaster regions.

For more information or to make a donation, visit:

• www.jamaicaredcross.org](https://www.jamaicaredcross.org)

• www.redcross.org](https://www.redcross.org)

• www.ifrc.org](https://www.ifrc.org)

• www.theafj.org](https://www.theafj.org)

Together, we can help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger after Hurricane Melissa.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group