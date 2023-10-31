How locals are affected as other countries order F-35s from Lockheed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lockheed Martin Corp. will score two contracts that involve foreign governments and the defense contractor’s Orlando operations, according to statements made Sept. 26 and 27 by Romania’s defense ministry and Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, respectively.

While the contracts have yet to be signed, Romanian and Czech governments have approved the deals to buy the latest models of F-35s in government-to-government deals. Romania will spend about $6.5 billion and Czech roughly $5 billion.

Here’s the Orlando part: Both contracts will include training services and flight simulators, which are designed, developed and made in Orlando at the company’s Rotary & Mission Systems’ Training & Logistics Solutions location at Global Innovation Circle, which supplies the “F-35 Training System to all nations currently operating the F-35 Lightning II,” said Cristina Vite, a media relations employee for the company.

Read: 71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group