How to make WFTV your ‘Preferred Source’ when searching for news on Google

ORLANDO, Fla. — Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to customize their news sources for trusted information.

Below is a step-by-step guide on making WFTV a trusted source that appears immediately when you search for a story.

HOW TO SET UP PREFERRED SOURCES

The Mobile Phone Way:

Step One: Click this sentence to open the ‘Preferred Sources’ tab in your Google browser.

Step Two: Type ‘WFTV.com’ into the box shown.

PREFERRED SOURCE WFTV

Step Three: Check the box next to WFTV.com.

PREFERRED SOURCE WFTV

Step Four: Tap on the ‘Take me to Google Search’ button

PREFERRED SOURCE WFTV

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Desktop/Laptop Way:

Step One: Open ‘Google Search’

preferred source wftv 3

Step Two: Search ‘News’ to see the top stories of the day

PREFERRED SOURCE 2 WFTV

Step Three: Click the ‘Star Box’ icon next to ‘Top Stories’

PREFERRED SOURCE 2 WFTV

Step Four: Type ‘WFTV.com’ into the box shown.

PREFERRED SOURCE 2 WFTV

Step Five: Check the box next to ‘WFTV’ and then hit ‘Reload Results’

PREFERRED SOURCE 2 WFTV

You can add all your favorite news sources at once to make your news viewing experience tailored to your trust preferences.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group