Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new haunted house and night rides

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Howl-O-Scream event will return for its sixth year on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.

This year’s event will feature five haunted houses, six scare zones, five themed bars and two live shows, with additional attractions and experiences to be announced in the coming weeks.

Leading this year’s lineup is a new haunted house, Everything Must Stay, where guests will explore a suburban home that has remained unsold for six years because of unexplained paranormal activity.

SeaWorld said guests will also be able to ride several of the park’s roller coasters at night, including Mako, Ice Breaker, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster and Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice.

Tickets are on sale now as part of SeaWorld’s limited-time Sinister Sale.

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