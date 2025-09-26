Humberto strengthens into hurricane, may reach Category 3 over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Humberto has strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2025 season, currently classified as a Category 1 storm.

The hurricane is expected to continue gaining strength over the next few days, potentially becoming a major hurricane by the weekend.

Humberto is projected to pass just west of Bermuda next week, staying well off the east coast.

Meanwhile, Invest 94L is currently affecting Haiti and the Dominican Republic, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

Invest 94L formation potential

The system is expected to move northward on Friday, which could lead to further development.

There is a possibility that Invest 94L could develop into a Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC), a tropical depression, or even be named Imelda later Friday.

If this occurs, NOAA will provide a five-day track for the system.

Invest 94L spaghetti models

Models suggest that the soon-to-be Imelda could parallel the coastline this weekend and into early next week, with coastal impacts expected starting Sunday.

Dangerous sea and surf conditions are anticipated on Florida’s East Coast.

There are currently no active coastal advisories or warnings for Florida, but the National Weather Service may begin issuing these as early as Friday.

Residents along the coast should stay informed about the progress of both Humberto and Invest 94L, as conditions could change rapidly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group