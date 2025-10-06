Hundreds celebrate Sunshine State heritage at Florida Alligator Festival

Hundreds of people gathered in South Florida over the weekend for the second annual Florida Alligator Festival, celebrating old Florida culture.

The festival featured a blend of Native American tribes and local residents, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Organizers expressed their hope that events like these will rekindle a love for old Florida culture.

Alligator wrestling was the main attraction at the festival, drawing significant attention from attendees.

A local alligator handler demonstrated popular wrestling techniques and shared insights into the history of alligator wrestling.

