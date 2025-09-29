Local

Hundreds of Florida students write cards for FSU football player Ethan Pritchard

By Ashlyn Webb, WFTV.com
Football player shot FILE PHOTO: Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on July, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the head over the weekend while visiting family in Havana, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hundreds of Florida students have sent well wishes to Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard, who was shot nearly a month ago in a case of mistaken identity outside Tallahassee.

Ethan Pritchard, a Sanford native, was not the intended target of the shooting, nor was anyone in his family, according to law enforcement.

Ethan’s aunt, Tameka McDaniel, says Ethan is showing signs of improvement and is alert. But she says, they’re “not out of the woods yet.”

Videos shared to Eyewitness News show Ethan’s aunts and dad receiving posters and hundreds of cards-- many saying “#35 Strong”, Ethan’s number.

“We practically melted, honestly, just to see that, you know, the reaction from the community, the towns, the cities. The schools,” said Ethan’s aunt, Tameka McDaniel.

The effort began when Tasha Pizarro called for “Cards for #35” through her company’s Facebook page, Momma P’s Ice Cream Truck.

Pizarro expressed her gratitude, saying, “They far exceeded any expectation that I ever had.”

Ethan’s family says they displayed cards throughout Ethan’s hospital room. The cards include heartfelt messages such as ‘Get well’ and ‘you’re our favorite player,’ and expressions of support for his return to the field.

McDaniel believes that when Ethan is able to read the cards, he will be moved by the community’s support.

“I know he’s going to, um, cry because it’s a lot. So, he has a lot to read through, and he will understand the impact that he’s had on this community,” McDaniel said. “It was overwhelming for us.”

McDaniel says Ethan’s responsiveness is improving. He acknowledges people and responds to questions with blinks.

McDaniel urged the community to keep their prayers going. She says the family is hopeful Ethan will return to the FSU field one day and back to Seminole High to cheer on his high school team.

