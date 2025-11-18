Hundreds gather at emotional vigil for South Lake High teens killed in Groveland crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people, including a good percentage of South Lake High School, gathered at a vigil Monday night to honor the lives of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend.

Troopers say Jose and Jade, whose last names are being withheld at the families’ request, were driving southbound on Highway 33 in Groveland when they attempted an illegal pass.

GROVELAND VIGIL

They lost control when they saw a car coming from the other direction, hit the other car and rolled over.

The South Lake Principal addressed the crowd shortly before they lit candles, saying the football team would wear patches to honor the teens on Friday, and their names would be etched into the school’s memorial.

Part of the purpose of the gathering was to warn teens about dangerous driving, in addition to offering them comfort.

“We need to advocate safe, driving me to talk to our teens, of course, but first, we need to be able to hug them and grieve,” Robin Maynard-Harris said. “Show that we are a community.”

Unfortunately, the teens became a growing statistic on Highway 33, which was built before the area grew and has seen a fair number of deadly crashes this year.

GROVELAND VIGIL

According to Lake County deputies, 45 crashes with injuries have been recorded on the stretch of road from Highway 50 to the county line since Jan. 1, including crashes involving illegal passing or driving on the wrong side of the road.

“As we support the community’s development, would love the state support in making sure that our infrastructure is appropriate,” Melissa Martin said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group