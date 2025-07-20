Hundreds gather at New Smyrna Beach despite recent shark bite

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of beachgoers gathered at New Smyrna Beach the day after an 18-year-old surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark.

Some were shocked to hear about the incident, while others, like Megan Tossi, weren’t. That’s because Megan was bitten back in 2020. The shark also bit her foot. She still bears the bite marks to prove it.

“Yeah, it’s a little crazy,” she said. “The shark came out of nowhere and grabbed it. It started shaking its head back and forth like it was trying to rip my foot off.”

She said it lasted a few seconds, then the shark let go. She was able to make it back to shore for help.

“I was kind of like, this is crazy.”

New Smyrna is popular despite being nicknamed Shark Park. Locals called it the shark capital of the world in the 1880s because of many shark attacks.

It seems the sharks are not settling down. There have been four shark bites so far this year. There were eight shark bites reported in 2024.

Tossi was one of five people bit back in 2020, and she has come back to surf every single year since.

“It’s in my head a little, but it’s still fun and I still enjoy it,” said Tossi. “I love it too much.”

That’s the same with others we spoke to, like Christina Gonzalez. She had to enjoy the water alone, despite her husband being present. He’s a bit nervous.

“Look at how many people are out here in enjoying the water,” she said, running back for another swim. “I’ll take my chances.”

Here are some tips to keep you safe in the water: If you see fish jumping out of the water or birds swooping down, that’s a sign that sharks are nearby.

Remember, listen to the lifeguards out there and heed their warnings.

