Hundreds protest Puerto Rican governor outside Orlando office

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday evening in south Orlando to protest the governor of Puerto Rico after leaked private chats show he made vulgar comments about women and homosexuality.
This comes after protests have been held in Puerto Rico and other parts of the country about the governor's comments.
Chants of “Ricky Renuncia!” rang out as protestors gathered at the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office off Orange Blossom Trail, calling for Gov. Ricardo Rosello to resign.
“It’s time to stop the corruption,” said Madeline Correa, a protester.
The protests come in the wake of several scandals, the most recent involving the leak of private chats between the governor and other officials that included homophobic and misogynistic comments, in which vulgarities were used to describe women in elected offices.
“He’d rather dehumanize women than listen to them,” said Correa.
Maiya Espada and her husband, Jose Mateo, came out to show their support for the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida and for their loved ones back home.
“I am a veteran. I served in the Army for 25 years. I’ve been in the worst corners of the world but I care for my Puerto Rico and my family,” said Mateo.
Rosello has publicly said he will not step down and has asked for forgiveness, but protesters indicated they’ll keep pushing for him to go.
