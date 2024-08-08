Hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting for Florida’s primary elections is underway, and hundreds of thousands of voters have already cast their ballots.

The Florida Division of Elections said more than 762,000 residents have already voted.

Early voting started Monday for some counties and will go statewide on Saturday.

Election officials said increased flexibility in voting is everything.

“With early voting and vote-by-mail, spreading it out across those just gives everybody a better opportunity to make it fit into their schedules. I think it really improves turnout,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

Early voting continues statewide until Aug. 17.

The primary is on Aug. 20.

