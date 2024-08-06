Early voting underway in Orange, Osceola counties, more open this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the primary election just around the corner on Aug. 20, voters in Orange and Osceola counties are already hitting the polls to avoid long lines and make sure their voices are heard.

There was a steady stream of voters at Orange County’s Kaley Street polling place on Tuesday.

Early voting in Orange County is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In Osceola County, polling places are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you live in Lake County, early voting starts on Thursday.

All other Central Florida counties start early voting Saturday, Aug. 10 through Aug. 17.

Each county has different hours, so be sure to check your local election office for specifics.

Those opting for mail-in ballots need to make sure to submit their applications by Aug. 8.

