Interns receive experience with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections is partnering with Career Source Central Florida to offer on-the-job experience.

Sixteen young adults will intern with the Supervisor of Elections to learn data entry, voter outreach efforts and cybersecurity awareness.

This will help them add more staff in the August Primary Election and the November General Election.

Since the county has grown, the office needs to serve voters in early voting and day-of voting.

These skills will expand job training in other fields as well.

Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean believes this extra set of hands will also create a path for young adults.

“This partnership will not only help support the elections staff but also provide critical job skills that can translate to career opportunities outside the elections office,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean. “When we connect with our community partners, we expand what is possible while at the same time tapping into a workforce that we critically need in this hectic election season.”

