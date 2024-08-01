Osceola County Supervisor of Elections to conduct public testing of election equipment

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents are being invited to attend a public testing of their election equipment.

Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington has scheduled additional logic and accuracy testing of the equipment to ensure its accuracy ahead of the August 20 Primary Election.

According to the elections office, they received notice on Wednesday that a community development district had been annexed by the City of St. Cloud.

After doing additional research, they discovered a second community development district that St. Cloud had also annexed.

The elections office says they immediately corrected the ballots for the affected precincts and began re-testing all their election equipment.

However, they’re still required by law to conduct public logic and accuracy testing of the equipment.

That testing will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

They’re encouraging interested Osceola County residents to attend.

The elections office says they’re still in the process of notifying the voters affected by the ballot changes.

For more information about state and local elections, visit the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office website here or the Florida Department of State website here.

