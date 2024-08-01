Cocoa police dogs complete ‘rigorous’ K-9 training

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department now has two new dual-certified patrol dogs.

Both K-9s are now certified for both patrol and detection work.

K-9 Hasko, a four-year-old German Shepherd, just joined the police department in April.

Hasko has worked with his handler, K-9 Officer Mike Fitzgerald, since he was just eight weeks old.

Draco, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, also graduated from the police department’s K-9 Academy with his new handler, K-9 Officer Cierra Johnson.

Both teams were required to complete 480 hours of training in obedience control, apprehension work, searches, detection work, and bonding exercises with their handlers.

According to the police department, their “rigorous” K-9 school requires the most training of all the other disciplines in patrol work.

The dogs are trained with a reward-based system with an emphasis on positive reinforcement.

Through this system, the dogs are motivated to work for praise from their handlers.

“It is the relationship between the dog and the handler that determines the success of the police K-9 team,” the agency said in a statement announcing the new patrol dogs. “The K-9 must love, trust and respect the handler in order to work as a team.”

The Cocoa Police Department’s K-9 Academy is led by veteran K-9 Officer Dan Rhoades and his partner Maverick along with K-9 Officer Brian Delos Santos and his K-9 partner Kyra.

