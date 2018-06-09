Hundreds turn out for second annual Rainbow Run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of people showed up Saturday morning for the second annual Community Rainbow Run in downtown Orlando.
The onePulse Foundation organized the run to help remember the survivors and victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016.
Adorned with rainbow flags and sneakers, hundreds of people lined up at Wadeview Park to participate in the run.
All proceeds raised from the run will benefit the foundation.
Runner James Hattway told me he’s participating in the run to send out a positive message.
“I think events like this bring people together and show that we are not isolated that you see all these people who think the same way,” he said.
The 4.9K course included a “Remembrance Journey” that guided runners through part of Orlando Health and onto the Pulse site, the same distance victims covered the night of the shooting.
Channel 9’s Jorge Estevez hosted the event.
