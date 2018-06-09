  • Hundreds turn out for second annual Rainbow Run in Orlando

    By: Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of people showed up Saturday morning for the second annual Community Rainbow Run in downtown Orlando. 

    The onePulse Foundation organized the run to help remember the survivors and victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016. 

    Read: Officials find body of woman reported missing after alleged South Florida alligator attack

    Adorned with rainbow flags and sneakers, hundreds of people lined up at Wadeview Park to participate in the run. 

    All proceeds raised from the run will benefit the foundation. 

    Runner James Hattway told me he’s participating in the run to send out a positive message. 

    Read: Police: Escaped hospital patient crashes stolen police car in College Park

    “I think events like this bring people together and show that we are not isolated that you see all these people who think the same way,” he said.

    The 4.9K course included a “Remembrance Journey” that guided runners through part of Orlando Health and onto the Pulse site, the same distance victims covered the night of the shooting. 

    Channel 9’s Jorge Estevez hosted the event. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds turn out for second annual Rainbow Run in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials find body of woman reported missing after alleged South…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Escaped hospital patient crashes stolen police car in College Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Port Orange motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Tomoka Farms Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Can you outrun an alligator, and other myths explained