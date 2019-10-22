Hunter uncovers body in Ocala National Forest, says area smelled ‘like death'

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The area looked suspicious, so he borrowed a friend's shovel and started digging.
According to an incident report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, what a hunter uncovered underneath the brush in the Ocala National Forest "smelled really bad like death."
Related Headlines
Deputies said hidden under the brush were human remains.
READ: Confession shares gruesome details from man accused of killing wife, 4 kids in Marion County
Deputies have not released any identifying information about the body. They said the investigation into the discovery is still active.
According to the incident report, the remains were found off of Southeast Forest Road 5 in Umatilla around 8 p.m. Sunday.
A man said he was hunting deer in the area when he came upon what he thought were deer scratchings. According to the incident report, the man said he saw leaves covering the disturbed area and that "it looked suspicious."
The man told deputies he returned to the area with a shovel and started to dig. He said the area started to smell "like death." The report said that's when the hunter called a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer, who contacted the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call detectives at 352-732-9111 or make a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867. Tip can also be made online at ocalacrimestoppers.com
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}