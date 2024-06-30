Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a major hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl is now a Category 3 storm with winds of 115mph.

It is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves west, getting closer to the Windward islands.

Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Grenada, and Tobago all have Hurricane warnings in place.

Rapid intensification will continue to occur and we will most likely see Beryl become a category 4 storm late tonight or early Monday.

Devastating wind damage can be expected where the eye wall crosses the Windward islands.

In addition, Channel 9 is watching two other areas of disorganized showers and storms that could slowly develop this upcoming week.

Invest 94L has crossed over the Yucatan and emerged into the SW Gulf of Mexico.

A brief tropical depression is possible before it moves onto the Mexican coastline.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and flash flooding is possible for parts of Mexico and Central America.

The last area Channel 9 is monitoring is the furthest away, more than 2,000 miles away from the Caribbean.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said she doesn’t expect much development out of this over the weekend, but by midweek we could see another Tropical Depression form.

Hurricane #Beryl continues to quickly strengthen this Sunday morning. The storm is now a very dangerous category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Life-threatening winds and storm surge are expected in portions of the Windward Islands by early Monday. Latest at… pic.twitter.com/ELcAT3zaqd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 30, 2024

