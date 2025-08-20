Hurricane Erin puts Florida’s east coast on alert

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is creating coastal concerns as it moves past Florida’s east coast.

Erin is currently a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

The tropical system is positioned hundreds of miles off the east coast, posing a threat to coastal areas with dangerous seas and surf this week.

The entire coastline is under advisories due to the storm’s impact, including a high rip current risk, high surf advisory, and small craft advisory.

Flagler County is also under a coastal flood advisory.

Minor beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible as breaking waves in the surf zone are likely reaching heights of 6 to 10 feet.

The National Weather Service is also monitoring two other disturbances that are working to form in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean.

