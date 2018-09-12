0 Hurricane Florence updates: Myrtle Beach beach business owners prepare for worst, hope for best

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Business owners in Myrtle Beach are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Florence nears the coastline.

Aquib Ahmad lives above the Indian restaurant he operates with his fathers. When they close shop on Wednesday night, he and his family will head more inland to a hotel.

He’s never experienced a hurricane and does not know what to expect.

“Honestly, I don't. People have told me, ‘Oh, it's going to be a doozy.’ But other than that, we'll see how it goes,” He said. “It is a little bit worrisome, we are boarding up all our windows and all that. All you can do is hope that he damage isn't too bad.”

Myrtle Beach residents are boarding up all the businesses around Ahmad's. He said some customers have made the decision not to leave as directed.

“They've all been here through multiple hurricanes, so the ones that are still here say, ‘We've been through the other ones, so this one can't be that bad,’” said Ahmad.

Help from Florida

Power crews from Duke Energy are heading to the Carolinas Wednesday to help with recovery efforts as Hurricane Florence moves closer to the coastline.

More than 1,000 crew members left the operations center in Winter Garden early Wednesday.

The plan is for the Duke Energy operation personnel, including contractors, line workers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel to be ready to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Utility crews from Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky will be in place to help restore power.

“We want to make sure we are providing resource to others, like they did for us in Hurricane Irma, and it is basically our turn to return the favor,” Duke Energy representative Ana Gibbs said.

Crews are getting ready to head North! @DukeEnergy crews should be leaving in about 30 minutes @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SxPD50p2rx — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 12, 2018

