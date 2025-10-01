Hurricane Imelda takes aim at Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is approaching Bermuda, with the island bracing for direct impacts Wednesday evening as hurricane warnings are in place.

The powerful storm is expected to bring severe weather conditions to Bermuda, prompting authorities to issue warnings and prepare for potential damage.

Locally, a high surf advisory has been issued, with breaking waves expected to reach 5 to 10 feet.

The system will continue to move out into the open Atlantic and should stay away from the U.S.

