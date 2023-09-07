Hurricane Lee continues to intensify, will become a major storm Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee continues to intensify as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee is still classified as a Category 1 storm; however, it is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday.

As of Thursday morning, Lee has maximum sustained winds around 80 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Fortunately, data shows it will stay north of the Caribbean islands as it continues to gain strength this weekend.

Lee will eventually slow down east of the Bahamas, and then start to take a more northerly path.

As it stands now, this turn would thankfully keep Lee far away from Florida.

Channel 9′s meteorologists will continue to monitor Lee and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:

