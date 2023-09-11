Hurricane Lee still on track to stay far away from Florida, rip currents a risk this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee continues to move through the western Atlantic as a major storm.

Lee is currently categorized as a strong Category 3 hurricane. Lee could strengthen to a Category 4 storm before weakening down to a Category 1.

As of Monday morning, Lee has maximum sustained winds around 120 mph and is moving northwest at 7 mph.

Thankfully, forecast models continue to keep Lee’s patch around 100 miles from Florida.

Lee should make a sharp turn to the north by mid-week and could possibly impact the northeastern U.S by next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also watching a few tropical systems.

Tropical Storm Margo is moving through the Atlantic and is expected to stay out to sea.

A new area off the coast of Africa will likely develop later this week.

