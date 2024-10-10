Hurricane Milton leaves its mark in Mount. Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Milton has been felt across the state of Florida, especially in the Central Florida area.

The city of Mount Dora took to social media to let residents know that though Milton came and left damage, they are working hard and working together to restore the city.

From damaged roads to flooded streets to collapsed trees, Milton’s presence was felt.

Hurricane Milton weakens after slamming Central Florida

