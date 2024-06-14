Hurricane prep: Florida’s sales tax holiday to end Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is the final day to take advantage of Florida’s first Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of 2024.
The holiday started on June 1, which marked the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Through June 14, you won’t pay sales tax on various items that range from batteries to portable generators.
Another sales tax holiday for the same items is scheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, ahead of the mid-September peak of hurricane season.
