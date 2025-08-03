Hurricane preparedness supplies are tax-free for a limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents can now purchase hurricane preparedness supplies tax-free as a permanent sales tax exemption on select disaster supplies begins today.

The tax-free initiative enables residents to purchase essential items like batteries, generators, and carbon monoxide detectors without paying sales tax. As the region nears the peak of hurricane season, this offers residents a chance to upgrade their disaster supply kits.

Batteries and generators are among the tax-free holiday items, along with gas cans and carbon monoxide detectors. However, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, a generator should be kept outside.

For those aiming for thorough preparation, pet supplies and other disaster readiness items can also be purchased without taxes. Florida leaders see the tax-free holiday as a timely chance for residents to ensure safety and preparedness during peak hurricane season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group