Hurricane warning issued as Melissa approaches Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa remained a Category 2 storm on Thursday.

Melissa has lifted out of the Bahamas and will move quickly to the NNE, approaching Bermuda late Thursday night.

A hurricane warning is in place for Bermuda.

Conditions will deteriorate for the island throughout the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Melissa will continue its trek towards the Northern Atlantic this weekend, completing its journey, but leaving behind a trail of destruction through the Caribbean.

