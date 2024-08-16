Hyatt Regency Orlando sells for $1.02B to joint venture

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Hyatt Regency Orlando, one of the region’s largest convention hotels, has been sold for $1.02 billion to Los Angeles-based Ares Management and Houston-based Rida Development — a record deal for 2024.

The sale of the 1,641-room hotel at 9801 International Drive shakes out to about $622,000 per guest room — likely the second-highest rate paid per room in recent times, said Paul Sexton, managing director of hospitality real estate advisory firm HREC Orlando.

“The highest was the Four Seasons at about $1 million per room,” he said. “In prior years, the highly institutionalized investors didn’t really invest in Orlando. This is another example of such investors placing their bet on Orlando’s growth. It’s a huge vote of confidence.”

