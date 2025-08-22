‘I got their drip’: Sheriff Judd flaunts ‘bling’ seized in massive drug bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said 32 people were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust.

Officials said the year-long investigation, called the “Capital City Crack Down,” resulted in the seizure of guns, jewelry, and illegal drugs valued at $150,000.

The investigation started in August 2024 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

Deputies said key figures identified in the organization were Nathaniel “Nate” Donald, Bryan “B” Myrick, and Isaiah “Bubba” Donald.

Officials said Myrick had previously been released from prison in 2021 for cocaine trafficking.

“This investigation shows exactly how dangerous and far-reaching these drug trafficking networks have become,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Thanks to the relentless work of our detectives and partner agencies, 32 suspects are off the streets and this criminal organization has been dismantled.”

Judd held a news conference on Friday to share details of the operation. He also wore a large piece of jewelry around his neck that was seized in the operation.

“I got their drip, I got their body, we got their guns, we got their dope,” Judd said.

Deputies said the operation uncovered a significant narcotics transaction in September 2024 between supplier Troy Walker and Irene Anderson, involving marijuana and cocaine.

Authorities executed eight search warrants across the county and one in Orange County, recovering thousands of grams of illegal drugs, firearms, and cash.

The drugs seized included 22 lbs. of marijuana, 26.72 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 lbs. of cocaine, and other substances.

The suspects arrested had extensive criminal histories, totaling 554 felonies and 394 misdemeanors, officials said.

The operation also involved the seizure of $7,016 in cash, four firearms, and $46,500 in assets, including jewelry

