“I hope they find peace”: Community mourns loss of 19-year-old found dead in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — A family is waiting for answers from investigators. They say they have no idea what happened to their son, who was found dead near their home in South Apopka.

“It’s just been quiet. Nobody saw it coming. So, it’s kind of unfortunate because they are good people,” said a neighbor who prefers not to share her name.

The woman, who lives across the street from where the incident unfolded, has been in the neighborhood for a few years now, and told Channel 9 she knew the family involved in the tragedy.

“It’s very hard, because I do have a son. And that’s not easy to handle. I personally don’t know what I would do in that spot,” the neighbor said. “They don’t deserve to be in this situation.”

On Sunday, just around 3:30 a.m., investigators were called to the intersection of East Ella Gilmore Street and Clarcona Road.

The area was surrounded by several deputy vehicles for hours.

A Channel 9 crew was there as forensics arrived at the scene. At the location, investigators found “a man with obvious signs of trauma,” a press release issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office read.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old Kelan J’Juan Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, the teen’s mother told Channel 9 she hasn’t even seen her son’s body yet, and her family is still trying to process what happened to them. “There’s violence everywhere now. It’s kind of scary. I hope they find peace,” said the neighbor. “I’m just trying to give her [the teen’s mother] time, give her space. I know it’s a very hard situation. I’m a mom too. And i know that’s super hard so i don’t wish up upon nobody.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case, and so far, there is no word on any arrests.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group