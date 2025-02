ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park is honoring the late state Sen. Geraldine Thompson by lighting the park in her favorite colors.

Thirty palm trees were lit in pink and green Thursday night to represent Thompson’s beloved sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

She was involved in her sorority for her entire life.

Those trees will light up again Friday night.

