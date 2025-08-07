Iconic oak tree removed from College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — An iconic oak tree in College Park was removed today as part of renovations to Albert Park.

The tree, which had been lying on its side since being damaged by a storm in 2022, was removed to allow for the park’s redevelopment.

According to city officials, the oak tree’s roots had grown into the fountain base, contributing to its weakened condition and making it vulnerable during the storm.

The removal of the tree is necessary to fulfill the shared vision for the park’s future, which includes the removal of the fountain base and future street work on Edgewater Drive.

