Iconic Sanford venue Tuffy’s Music Box & Lounge listed for sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Sanford institution is on the market as its owners explore new opportunities.

Tuffy’s Music Box & Lounge at 200 Myrtle Ave. in downtown Sanford has been put up for sale by its owners, Tuffy’s Entertainment LLC.

The 0.4-acre property is being marketed by Jorge Rodriguez, Chris Alders and Yessenia Marcof of Colliers in Orlando.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group