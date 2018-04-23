0 If a judge berates you, what are your rights? WFTV legal analyst weighs in

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - After a Florida woman died three days after being berated by a judge, many are asking what their rights are if they’re caught in the same situation.

WFTV Facebook users voiced displeasure with the judge's actions.

"I think the judge could have handled this situation in a better way," said Gail Webb on the WFTV Facebook page.

Others came to the judge's defense, saying she was just doing her job.

If someone is caught in that same situation, according to WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer, their rights in that situation are pretty limited.

“While the bad behavior is happening, there’s not a lot you can do because the judge can hold you in contempt,” he said. “Just be polite, using ma’am and sir a lot, until you’re out of the courtroom.”

Sheaffer said the appropriate course of action is to file a complaint and start writing letters up the judicial chain of command.

The first place to turn to is the Judicial Qualifications Commission. They process complaints against judges and, upon a finding of misconduct, recommend sanctions—which can include removing the judge from the bench.

Here's a link to the form to file a complaint with the JQC.

The next step is to write a letter to the Chief Judge of the circuit court where the defendant’s case is being tried.

