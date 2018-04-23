  • Wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford not reported prior to deadly crash, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis , Jeff Levkulich

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - No one reported a wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford before a deadly crash early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    George Stephan, 20 of Lake Mary was driving a 2014 Honda Civic west in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 104 around 4 a.m., troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Palm Bay youth basketball coach convicted of molestation apologizes to victims

    Stephan drove head-on into a 2012 Mercedes SUV whose driver tried to swerve out of the way, troopers said. 

    The crash killed the driver of the Honda Civic and Gretchen Roberts, 19 of Maitland, who was his passenger, according to troopers. 

    Read: Florida commissioner allegedly fed, housed couple in exchange for sex twice a week

    "We received no phone calls warning law enforcement of any wrong-way drivers, which we typically get on our interstates when we get wrong-way drivers," said Sgt. Kim Montes with FHP. 

    The two were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash report. 

    The driver of the Mercedes SUV suffered minor injuries. 

    A blood-alcohol test is pending on Stephan, the crash report says. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford not reported prior to deadly crash,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    36 dead, mostly Chinese, in North Korea traffic accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: China says 36 died in North Korea traffic crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man faces DUI charge after hitting multiple cars in apartment…

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 near Sanford identified