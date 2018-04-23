Wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford not reported prior to deadly crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - No one reported a wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford before a deadly crash early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
George Stephan, 20 of Lake Mary was driving a 2014 Honda Civic west in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 104 around 4 a.m., troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Palm Bay youth basketball coach convicted of molestation apologizes to victims
Stephan drove head-on into a 2012 Mercedes SUV whose driver tried to swerve out of the way, troopers said.
The crash killed the driver of the Honda Civic and Gretchen Roberts, 19 of Maitland, who was his passenger, according to troopers.
Read: Florida commissioner allegedly fed, housed couple in exchange for sex twice a week
"We received no phone calls warning law enforcement of any wrong-way drivers, which we typically get on our interstates when we get wrong-way drivers," said Sgt. Kim Montes with FHP.
The two were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.
The driver of the Mercedes SUV suffered minor injuries.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on Stephan, the crash report says.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}