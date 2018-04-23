0 Palm Bay youth basketball coach convicted of molestation apologizes to victims

PALM BAY, Fla. - A former Palm Bay youth basketball coach, and past Malabar City Council member, convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation and video voyeurism offered and apology to his victims at a sentencing hearing Monday.

David White, 53, will spend 18 and 1/2 years in prison in addition to 10 years of sex offender probation.

At the sentencing hearing at the Brevard County courthouse, the families of the victims gave power statements for both the judge and White.

“I trusted him with the most precious things I have in this world and he changed their life and my family’s forever,” said one mother.

Channel 9 is not identifying those who spoke so as not to reveal the identity of the victims.

One after another, the victims’ families spoke about how White betrayed their trust.

“David was not a stranger to our children. This man made an extreme effort to convince everyone first of his good intentions and then how much he loved these boys,” said another mother.

Prosecutors said what White did was take advantage of them as they slept in his home.

Before his sentencing, White offered an apology.

“Let me say that I’m truly so sorry. I miss everything and everybody so much,” said White.

But his victims and their families made it clear that White will not be missed.

“If you feel that you’re living in hell, I want you to know it’s not enough. I want the words to haunt your dreams as they did my son’s dreams. Your hell is not enough,” said a victim’s mother.

