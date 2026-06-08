‘Ignite Girls Fire Camp’ sparks interest in firefighting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue hosted its “Ignite Girls Fire Camp” over the weekend.

Thirty girls from across the county received hands-on experience in real-life firefighting scenarios at a new, state-of-the-art training facility.

The two-day camp provided participants with practical training in hazmat mitigation and aerial rescue.

The weekend event culminated in a full-scale firefighter obstacle course, referred to as the “Battle of the Squads.”

The training camp took place at a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, women constitute approximately 9% of firefighters in the United States.

Officials expressed their hope that the “Ignite Girls Fire Camp” will inspire more women to join the firefighting force.

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