‘I’m her voice’: Mother of slain Orlando woman longs for justice 4 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday marked exactly four years since Carola Luciano, 25, was fatally shot in Orlando.

It happened Dec.13, 2019, while she was riding in a car near South Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

The crime was recorded by a surveillance camera, but no arrests have been made.

“I need to speak out,” said Janet Porras, Luciano’s mother. “I need to keep on screaming for justice for my daughter.”

For four years, Porras has prayed for answers.

She said her daughter was an aspiring model who had just moved out on her own and was looking forward to what the future held.

“Unfortunately, Dec. 13, 2 a.m., her life was taken away by a shooter who is still out there,” Porras said.

Surveillance video captured part of what happened on the night of the tragedy.

The video shows a white pickup truck hit the side of a red Dodge Luciano was inside of, and the driver ran the vehicle off the road.

You then see someone fire a gun, killing Luciano and injuring two others in the car.

“I was always confident that this was going to be taken care of easily, because of a lot of cameras and technology,” Porras said. “It’s time for justice. It is time for police to do their work and to get this solved.”

This holidays season, Porras; Christmas wish remains the same -- to find whoever killed her daughter and get some sense of closure.

“We want the shooter to also come and tell us ‘I’m sorry,’” Porras said.

Channel 9 reached out to the Orlando Police Department to see if it has any updates on the case and to learn if they have suspect information or a possible motive.

They agency provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“Our detectives have not stopped investigating this case and will continue to do so to seek justice for the victim and her family. The public is asked to submit any tips to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.”

