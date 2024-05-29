‘I’m here to connect’: Liaison to the Asian community shares experience working for Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many things happen behind the scenes in Orange County that would not be possible without Shally Wong.

Wong has been the special assistant to Mayor Jerry Demings for the past five years, and while she handles many projects and is involved with multiple organizations, she is Orange County’s official liaison to the Asian American community.

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Wong spoke to WFTV about how she started working for the Orange County government and her appreciation for her role.

“This is very rewarding for me to be in the community for 18 years already,” she said. “But the last five years, (being able) to work under Mayor Demings, and with the help of the government, the collaboration and inclusivity – it’s really great.”

She said there is a push to launch a new program or do something new every year. However, the challenge is that passionate community members might need guidance on how to support or which organization they can participate in.

That’s where she comes in to help.

“I’m here to connect,” Wong said. “You know, I’m a connector, I’m a liaison.”

Wong helps ensure that every initiative, program or ceremony the mayor puts together represents a diverse community.

In her day-to-day job, she works with over 45 nonprofit organizations including educational, business and faith-based, to see what they need. Then, she connects them with the government to “build the community and move forward.”

Recently, Wong brought the Orange County Fire Rescue crews to a Taiwanese group to teach them about CPR. She also works with Asians Coming Together for voter education and the Veterans Council.

“One thing that is important is to listen,” Wong said. “We do want to ask what is lacking, what kind of resources they want. Once we identify it, we just have to customize it.”

Wong hopes more people will share their culture and passion with others by doing their part and strengthening the community. She said many organizations are looking for volunteers.

“Depending on your strength, your passion, join some of the organizations. Don’t work solo, I think we can only be better if we can work together,” Wong said. “This is really no better way to do it, through the government, which can only help us to amplify our voice. So, it’s been very, very fortunate to be able to perform and kind of serve the community that I love.”

