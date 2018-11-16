  • IMAX theater in Pointe Orlando evacuated after sign catches fire, officials say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The front sign of the IMAX movie theater in Pointe Orlando caught fire prompting an evacuation on Friday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    Fire rescue officials said there were reports of flames coming from the sign of the theater.

    >>>DOWNLOAD WFTV'S NEWS AND WEATHER APPS<<<

    The theater was evacuated and all employees have been accounted for, officials said. 

    The fire has been knocked down. 

    No other details were released.
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories