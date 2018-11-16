IMAX theater in Pointe Orlando evacuated after sign catches fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The front sign of the IMAX movie theater in Pointe Orlando caught fire prompting an evacuation on Friday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Fire rescue officials said there were reports of flames coming from the sign of the theater.
The theater was evacuated and all employees have been accounted for, officials said.
The fire has been knocked down.
No other details were released.
#BuildingFire 9101 International Drive: Reports of flames coming from the IMAX sign of movie theater. Crews have confirmed good knockdown. Theater has been evacuated and all employees are accounted for. IMAX has light haze but smoke is beginning to clear. pic.twitter.com/XMc2kcr2lT— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 16, 2018
