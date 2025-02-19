IMMERSE Festival to cause road closures in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The IMMERSE festival, which will feature creative encounters and live performances from Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil, will cause road closures in Downtown Orlando.

The festival will take place from Feb. 21-Feb. 23, 2025 and the city of Orlando is preparing the Downtown Area with road closures, barriers, and emergency routes.

The several-block festival will have guides and signs from Orange Ave & Anderson St to Orange Ave & Central Blvd.

Attendees are encouraged to use the Sunrail or e-bikes and e-scooters to traverse traffic in the area.

Here is a map of the closures:

Immerse Festival Map (WFTV)

















Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group