Immersive Disney Animation experience to debut in Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new Disney Animation-inspired experience is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, bringing an immersive, studio-themed courtyard and interactive family attractions based on Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Beginning May 26, the area surrounding the upcoming “Magic of Disney Animation” transforms into “The Walt Disney Studios,” a reimagined outdoor space inspired by the iconic Burbank campus. Guests will encounter themed backlot-style settings, including a Studio Theater that continues to house “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” and a nearby soundstage featuring “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!”

The experience expands later in summer 2026 with the debut of “The Magic of Disney Animation,” an interactive indoor attraction designed to let guests step inside the animation process. The space will feature character encounters, hands-on drawing experiences, themed environments inspired by Disney Animation departments, and a dedicated Animation Academy-style program led by Disney characters such as Olaf.

An adjacent “Off the Page!” area will allow guests to meet Disney characters staged within creative studio settings representing story, layout, animation, lighting, and effects departments. Visitors can also explore a reimagined courtyard designed to reflect the Walt Disney Studios lot, offering relaxed spaces, character interactions, and themed details throughout.

As part of the transformation, Animation Courtyard and “Disney Jr. Play and Dance!” will close beginning Sept. 25, 2025. The attraction expansion is expected to fully open in late summer 2026.

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