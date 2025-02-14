Inflation causing extra sticker shock this Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you waited until Friday to buy a Valentine’s Day gift, prepare for a sticker shock.

Inflation is raising the prices of many traditional Valentine’s gifts.

According to LendingTree, Americans in relationships plan on spending nearly $200 for the holiday.

The price of chocolate has increased by 8%, while the price of other sweet treats has jumped by 35%.

If you want to give some jewelry today, get ready to pay more.

Jewelry is about 5% more expensive compared to last year.

