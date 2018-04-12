Inmate offers jail food as payment in murder-for-hire plot, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Lake County said they busted a jail inmate who tried to hire another inmate to kill his ex-wife and her boyfriend.
Michael Lee, 32, is in jail on misdemeanor charges for violating probation. He now faces a felony charge of soliciting murder.
Related Headlines
-
Florida school officials admit failure after teacher reported potential…
-
Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman in botched…
-
Lake County man executed Tampa-area woman, deputies say
-
Lake County deputies arrest man accused of abducting Orlando woman
-
Woman describes helping dispose of body in Leesburg woman's killing
-
Charges upgraded to 1st-degree murder after girlfriend's body found in…
Investigators said he offered another inmate 20-trays of food while in jail and given $2,000 after the “job” was over.
The other inmate denied he was going to kill anyone, investigators said.
"The trays were given to the inmate. Not sure if it was more manipulation to take the trays. He explained to the detective he had no plans to kill anyone,” said Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Channel 9’s Jeff Deal will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}