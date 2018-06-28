Interactive map: State issues report card for Central Florida schools

The Florida Department of Education has released its report card of school districts for the just-concluded 2017-2018 school year.
The eleven county public school systems in Central Florida improved or maintained their overall grade statuses from the previous year.
The grades are based on achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success and focusing on students who need the most support, the department said.
Click the interactive map below to see how schools in your county did:
