International migration to Orlando at 5-year high

Central Florida has become a top destination for international migrants, with over 32,000 people coming here from other countries in a 12-month period that ended last July.

International migration was a large part of the region’s population boom, but was beat out by domestic migration in all Central Florida counties but two — Orange and Seminole counties, according to the Census data.

Orange County has international migrators to thank for its modest 2023 year-over-year population growth of 1% as the county was negative 6,560 domestic migrators. Approximately 19,160 international migrators came to the county between July 2022-July 2023. Seminole County was the only other county in Central Florida that had a net negative domestic migration.

